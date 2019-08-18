It came to my attention this week that it has been five years since I was given the opportunity to begin writing this column. When it first came up, I wondered how long it would last and how I would be able to continue sharing ideas and insights in the amazing world of human services. I am extremely grateful to the Daily Herald for continuing to share “Their Voice” with families, caregivers, advocates, educators and the community through this medium.
Babe Ruth said, “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” I believe that over the last five years I have had the chance to meet so many unknown heroes in this field. Many of them parents of individuals with disabilities who had to break their own ground to ensure that the people they love had opportunities that were not yet available. These people will become legends by Ruth’s standards because although they might not be remembered by name, they will never die because what they built continues to live on. I speak of those who have spearheaded the creation of programs like Kids on the Move, Kids who Count, Easter Seals Goodwill, art programs, dance programs, music programs, local Special Olympics, peer tutoring in our schools, basketball, baseball and hockey camps, just to name a few. I would love to mention them by name but fear that I would forget someone.
Not only have I had the opportunity to watch the building and continued growth of the wonderful Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism at UVU and the myriad of benefits that it offers to members of our community on the spectrum, but to get to know all of the people behind the scenes that have been making these things happen.
Since I have been involved so deeply with people with disabilities I have noticed that we have also grown as a community not only in our understanding but in our desire for integration in our schools, churches, neighborhoods and businesses. This is a great evolution that I don’t take any credit for but feel optimistic that it will continue as we develop and grow.
I see more local businesses offer employment to many people in this population although statistics indicate that we are far from where we can be. I continue to advocate and encourage business owners to open their minds to these possibilities. I am proud that one individual — that I am aware of — did receive a chance to prove himself at a job due to a recent letter that I published in this column. I hope there are more that I am not aware of.
If this sounds like my “swan song,” it is not. I will continue to provide information and insights as long as I am allowed. I have witnessed firsthand the impact on people with varying disabilities of not being accepted into their community and those who have and will continue to advocate for the latter. One of the people whom I admire most in the world St. Mother Teresa said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” I by no means believe I am changing the world in a big way but in the last five years I have cast hundreds of stones and met amazing people who collectively are changing the world for people with disabilities. Sharing people’s individual stories and providing information on local resources has been a privilege that I do not take lightly.
Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey, especially the Daily Herald.