I often try to remind readers how fortunate we are to have the number of resources in our community that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those who care for them. There a couple of events coming up soon that I would like to point out for anyone interested.
Easterseals-Goodwill in Orem is once again hosting Lego Social Skills. This is an eight-class series that begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The class if for children in first through fourth grades with social communication disorders. Children will work in pairs with trained staff to assemble Lego building projects.
Lego Social Skills class have been shown to build fine motor, visual motor and other social skills. It also improves self-monitoring, self-control and compliance with routines and adult direction. They practice social rules that include taking turns, sharing and making eye contact. The cost for this course is $75 to cover supplies. More information on Lego Social Skills classes or any of the other programs available go to http://esgw.org/childrens-classes.
ScenicView Academy will be holding their annual gala “Night at the Academy-Making History” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11. Scenicview is a nonprofit residential school that “empowers young adults with autism to live, work and thrive independently.” ScenicView relies on their annual fundraising event to continue to support their Noorda’s Scholarship Program that impacts thousands of lives by providing services to individuals and families who would have otherwise been unable to afford support at ScenicView Academy.
Finally, several weeks ago, I provided some information on the importance of parental involvement in the IEP (Individual Education Plan). The Utah Parent Center has recently revised their handbook “Parent’s as Partners in the IEP Process.” Additionally they are sponsoring a training “Communication is Key: How Parents are a Vital Part of the IEP Team” held Thursday in Alpine. The Utah Parent Center is a valuable resource for families supporting individuals with disabilities. More information on this handbook or training can be found at http://utahparentcenter.org.