Andrea Bushman, a fifth grade teacher at Freedom Preparatory Academy, is this week’s Utah Valley’s Educator of the Week. Andrea has been with the school several years and has developed an excellent reputation amongst fellow teachers, parents and students. She is an encouragement to everyone she meets and makes our school a better place with her hard work and dedication.
Teachers that work with Andrea comment on her stellar teaching skills. She is very creative and plans engaging lessons for her students. One teacher says, “She adds that little sparkle to her lessons — a fun introduction story, visual or game to give her lessons that wow factor.” She loves collaborating and sharing with her team and is known for being patient and keeping it together all the time.
Students in her class were so excited to be able to share all of the reasons why they love Ms. Bushman! They said, “She is so nice and makes everything fun. She helps us.” They particularly love that their classroom is Hogwarts themed! Ms. Bushman is very creative and can make the simplest activity or assignment amazingly fun. When the students were asked what their favorite subject was that she teaches they all yelled, “Science!” In fact, they were missing science to talk to us about Ms. Bushman and were upset to be missing class. Yes, she is that good!
We are so glad Ms. Bushman is on our Freedom Prep team and that she has been given the honor of Educator of the Week!