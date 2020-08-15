Angela Lindford teaches second grade at Riverview Elementary in the Nebo School District. She is involved in the school’s music, film and American Sign Language programs and graduated from Brigham Young University.
Linford is amazing. Her strength is relationships. She knows each student individually and is aware of their interests.
Lindford is great at communication and provides quick and timely feedback to students and parents. She provides parents with strategies on how to help their child improve in the classroom.
I don’t think we could thank her enough for the time and energy she puts into the work she does. She is a peacemaker and a nurturer. Linford’s calming influence is felt throughout the building.
The parents of one of the students in her class said: “In Ms. Linford’s communication with my student and her classmates, her care and genuine affection is clearly visible. She has uploaded a video every day to her students, verbally praises them, and continually assures them about accepting challenges. She goes above the mark in encouraging the students to take a proactive and positive approach to their own learning. Her teaching instruction leaves absolutely no room for any complaint. She is clear in her instruction to the students about the tasks for the day and how to go about the tasks themselves. She is creative in the curriculum, giving them a well-rounded daily list to do. She has also given them uplifting and inspiring assignments as well. She reaches out to the parents regularly and offers every assistance emotionally and technically. In speaking with friends of mine in various places in the Nebo district as well as the state, they have expressed various concerns, maybe not so much about their children’s teachers themselves, but about the clarity and the ease of the situation coordinated and created by those teachers. In contrast, my experience has been easy, stress-free, and even enjoyable because of the effort and cleverness of Ms. Linford.”