Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Annalyse Anderson from East Meadows

Mrs. Anderson is a sixth grade teacher at East Meadows Elementary in Spanish Fork. She graduated from UVU in 2012 and has taught at East Meadows for seven years. Four of those years were spent in fifth grade and the last three in sixth grade. Annalyse currently serves as team leader and is an integral part of her team and faculty. In addition to teaching, Mrs. Anderson sits on the School Community Council and shares the duties of heading up the Mustang Pride Squad, which is the East Meadows Student Council.
Annalyse is an exceptional teacher! Her students love being in her class and look forward to seeing her smiling face each day. Mrs. Anderson provides engaging lessons and has a special way of connecting with the students in her class. She knows each one of them and is interested in their success, both in and out of school. Mrs. Anderson is extremely organized and always prepared. She has a passion for teaching and it shows. Annalyse deserves to be recognized and thanked for all that she does for her students!