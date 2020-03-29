Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Ben Carter

Ben Carter has been a teacher at Lakeridge Jr. High in the Alpine School District for seven years. He graduated with a degree in English from UVU and holds a master’s degree from Utah State University. He currently teaches 8th grade half time and spends the other half of the time as an instructional coach for our teachers. He also serves on many of the school leadership teams and helps to shape the vision of what Lakeridge Jr. High needs to be.
Ben has a passion for educating students at high levels and with the recent changes in our teaching avenues, he lobbied for the highest performance of our teaching staff in their new online teaching endeavors. He has put in more time as a teacher, coach and friend this week than any other week he’s ever worked. His tireless efforts are ensuring that his students are learning and that the rest of the faculty is teaching to its highest capacity. He embodies everything that a parent would want in a teacher for their students. He is very popular with the students and never has an empty seat in his class.