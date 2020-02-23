Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Bethany Booth

Bethany Booth from Alpine School District is the Educator of the Week. This is Bethany’s second year as a kindergarten teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary school. A fellow teacher at Eagle Valley says, “She is genuinely one of the kindest people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. She comes to work every day with a big smile on her face and she spreads her joy to all who are around her.”
She sets an example to all around her of genuine caring for others. It is very apparent that she loves her students. She is often at school late planning and preparing for her students because she truly wants them to learn. She goes above and beyond every day to help her students progress. Mrs. Booth never misses an opportunity to learn new ways to help her students. Every one of her students feels loved and accepted by Mrs. Booth through her actions and words.
Principal Kingsford says, “Bethany always has a smile on her face, no matter how challenging her day might have been. Her classroom is well managed with interactive centers and parent volunteers on the regular. Kids love her and it’s obvious she loves her kids as well. We are very blessed to have such a wonderful educator in our building.”