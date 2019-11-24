Brenda Miller, a third grade teacher at Rock Canyon Elementary, was nominated as Educator of the Week. Brenda, a graduate of Brigham Young University, was nominated because she is an excellent teacher, mentor and role model to her students and all students at Rock Canyon. Her nominator said, “I have seen her in action in the classroom as she instructs these young kids each day and really provides an extraordinary classroom environment where she ensures that all students, no matter their struggles or challenges, can succeed academically, physically, mentally, socially and emotionally”. Those who know Mrs. Miller can attest that she goes above and beyond to ensure student success, even taking extra one-on-one time to ensure that the student is understanding specific concepts. Overall, she is a very uplifting and positive teacher and person to be around. When Brenda is not in the classroom, her hobbies include gardening, cooking, and being with her 6-year-old twins.
Utah Valley Educator of the Week