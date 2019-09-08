Cami Perrier, fourth grade teacher at Fox Hollow Elementary School in Lehi is this week’s educator of the week.
Principal Darrin Johnson stated, “Miss Perrier is an all star! She has an enthusiasm for everything. Every student in her class knows she is there for them. She has the natural art of teaching down and it is just part of what she does. She is solid in curriculum, students feel safe and she has a great rapport with the parents.”
Miss Perrier has taught for 11 years, including physical education and fourth grade. She loves helping kids realize the power they have to solve problems and the brain power that they sometimes don’t realize they have.
“I love watching grow in confidence. I consider myself a learner right along with the students. There’s nothing that compares to how I feel at the end of the day when I see the progress they make. Knowing that I had something to do with it inspires me,” she said.
Besides having a love for all sports, Miss Perrier enjoys reading and spending time with nieces and nephews. She leads a good balanced life with hiking and boating.
“I enjoy being a public educator. With a wide variety of students in my class, it allows for true education and the real human experience to happen. I strive to ensure real life situations in the classroom that will help them prepare for their future,” she said.
Jennie Best, Fox Hollow’s PTA president stated, “Not only does she teach classroom skills, but she teaches life skills. She is always positive. She teaches students to be collaborative. Weekly emails help us stay connected because she informs us what students are learning. She gives us ideas about things we can ask our students and ways we can engage them at home. She has great energy. She just amazing! I love her!”
Congratulations to Miss Cami Perrier on being the Educator of the Week. She is a shining star in Alpine School District.