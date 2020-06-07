Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Cheryl Leifson from Park Elementary

Cheryl Cosgray Leifson is a kindergarten teacher at Park Elementary with 19 years of service in Nebo School District and three years in another district.
Principal Hughes said, “I have been so blessed to have worked with Cheryl Leifson for the past three years. She is one of the finest educators I have ever seen. She puts her heart and soul into her work so her kindergarten students have the best chance at success. Cheryl is constantly reflecting on her practice to make sure she is giving her students what they need. She always has data and is constantly analyzing it to make sure her current path is correct. Cheryl is a team player and is constantly trying to make Park better. She is one of my staff members that I know I can always go to for anything. She is always willing to help. Even though Cheryl decided, a decision that wasn’t made lightly, to retire at the end of this year, she is still giving it her all. She has learned SeeSaw for ‘at home learning’ and makes videos every day for her students. I love that she collaborates with her colleagues as well as she does. Cheryl takes input from others to help perfect her practice. She is amazing! Park has been so lucky to call her a Park Panther!
Cheryl said, “I started my career in Santaquin with Mr. Ron Bills. I was hired to teach kindergarten. After my mission, I returned to teach in Spanish Fork at Larsen Elementary. Sterling Argyle hired me to teach kindergarten. One of my kindergarten parents set me up with my future husband, Steve Leifson. I taught at Brockbank Elementary, and it will always be dear to my heart as I was very involved with my three youngest children attending that school. I loved being a part of the Brockbank family; and after 14 years of staying at home, I came back to Brockbank. My last 11 years have been spent at Park Elementary. Rob Keddington hired me to teach kindergarten. I feel blessed to have worked with amazing teachers at Park. I would also like to recognize Ryan Kay and Lindsey Hughes for inspiring me to be the best teacher I could be. At Park Elementary, I learned what it means to use the eight habits to help my students be successful. Teaching has been my passion and my joy for many years!”