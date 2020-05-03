Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Christina Magleby

Christina Magleby, a first grade teacher at Provo Peaks Elementary School, has been nominated as this week’s educator of the week.
Christina was nominated because of her motivation and dedication.
“Christina’s larger-than-life personality makes everything more fun,” said a fellow co-worker. “She is one of the most committed teachers I’ve ever seen. She is truly a leader in our school.”
As a leader, Christina is committed to a life of education. “Christina is always learning,” shared another co-worker. “Just recently, she completed her ESL and STEM endorsement. She is constantly looking for ways to improve her teaching skills.”
When asked how she goes above and beyond, a co-worker stated, “Christina is a fierce advocate for students with disabilities. She works hard to create a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for her students. They know they are unconditionally loved by Mrs. Magleby!”
During the Coronavirus pandemic, Christina has been fighting a personal battle of her own with cancer. “Even though she is going through chemotherapy, she continues to wear a smile on her face,” shared a staff member. “She has this special ability to make every person feel like a million bucks! Christina is truly a gem and Provo Peaks is beyond grateful to have her.”