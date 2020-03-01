Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Cynthia Ward

Cynthia Ward, a first grade teacher at Provost Elementary, has been nominated as this week’s educator of the week.
She was nominated because of her eagerness and willingness to contribute to the school. After teaching for 21 years she still is one of the first people to volunteer, mentor, be on a committee, go to a professional development event and try to implement something new. Her nominees say she is a teacher leader in every sense of the word and leads by example.
Ward truly cares about the well-being of children. She consistently reaches out to parents and families to garner the best care for her students. “I really enjoy when we can have fun with learning!” said Ward. “I think the kids remember concepts better when they enjoy the process. I also love it when the children have thoughtful questions and insights! Provost is an amazing place to be!”