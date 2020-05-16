Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Erica Decker of Thunder Ridge Elementary School

Thunder Ridge Elementary School in Alpine School District is blessed to have a fifth grade teacher who engages her students in real world problems. She integrates curriculum standards into hands-on projects that can only be solved by research, collaboration with teams and a great deal of critical thinking. She is preparing students to be successful in life.
The school also has a teacher who produces 5-star plays. They are so astounding it is truly hard to believe she is working with elementary students.
Luckily, the school also has a high-tech teacher who has been using Google Classroom, Adobe Spark, and many other platforms for years. She was particularly valuable in helping teachers to utilize these platforms in online learning this year.
Interestingly, all of these descriptions apply to the same person. Erica Decker’s influence lifts the entire school. She is one of the most engaging, creative and energetic people you could hope to meet. In Miss Decker’s words, “I want my students to be lifelong learners. I want them to be good at life!”
Congratulations to Miss Decker for your fine example and your dedication to all students and families at Thunder Ridge Elementary School!