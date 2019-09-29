Gregory Hunt is a sixth grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School and is this week’s Utah Valley Educator of the Week.
He is well-liked and respected by his students, parents and peers.
He brings art and music into his classroom daily. He is on our leadership team and has taught an after-school drawing class.
This year to help all sixth grade students review math, he worked with his team to create an entrepreneurship for their students.
The students have created small businesses. And many of the small businesses are soaring! The students are using real world experiences to help solidify their math skills. Parents have been very supportive.
Mr. Hunt goes the extra mile for his students.