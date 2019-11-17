Jennifer Jacobsen, P.E. teacher at Willowcreek Middle School in the Alpine School District is this week’s Utah Valley Educator of the Week. Mrs. Jacobsen has been an exceptional teacher throughout her 44 years in education. Her classes are fun and lively for all to learn. She follows best practices and is willing to learn new teaching strategies and share with others. Her ways of “Getting Students Moving” is noteworthy. Students love her classes.
Jennifer is energetic and has great enthusiasm. She possesses the values of honesty, integrity and trustworthiness. She sets the standards for all to follow and is a hard worker who cares for all students, teachers and staff members. She has assisted numerous student teachers from BYU and UVU to succeed at the beginning of their education careers.
Jennifer is a valued member of the Willowcreek/Lehi community, serving as the Department Chair since the school opened in 2004. Her creativity and focus helped develop the mission, vision, values and goals, which established the foundation of learning at Willowcreek Middle School.
She will always go the extra mile for a students’ learning. In mid-July you can find Mrs. Jacobsen at the Lehi Legacy Center working with a student who wants to improve his or her grades and skills. She never gives up on a student. Failure is not an option. She is, literally, their cheerleader (yes, she has that much energy).
Jennifer is the first one to arrive in the morning and the last one to leave at the end of the day. For Jennifer, teaching is not a job but a way of life. She makes a difference wherever she goes. One might ask Mrs. Jacobsen why she spends so much time and effort to work with her students. She replies, “These are my kids. Why wouldn’t I?”