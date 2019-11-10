Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Joshua Bundy

Joshua Bundy is a beloved math teacher and boys volleyball coach at Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy. His students say he “is the coolest math teacher we’ve ever had!”
His well-rounded, friendly nature encourages students to persevere through math when it becomes difficult and frustrating. He can often be found after school surrounded by students in the math lab helping with homework or coaching the Lions’ boys’ volleyball onto being state champs!
He is a valuable member of the Maeser team and we all agree he is definitely Educator of the Week and Year!