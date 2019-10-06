Odyssey Charter School is very fortunate to have Kim Call as their reading specialist.
She is certainly qualified for the job with the certificates and endorsements she has earned over the years. She has been a certified Utah teacher for 27 years with more than 15 of those years being a certified reading specialist and a literacy coach.
Mrs. Call is a certified Spalding instructor, a certified Discovering Phonics instructor and a certified dyslexia instructor. She has her reading endorsement and reading interventionist endorsement. She has logged over 500 hours of training and learning and she continues to attend conferences every year to refine her knowledge and expertise. She has created a library of research-based materials, to which Odyssey’s teachers have access to help provide appropriate interventions for students.
Mrs. Call is more than willing to help teachers along their journey to effectively teaching young children literacy skills. She also loves to help parents know how to work with their students at home.
When she’s not helping young readers or engaging in professional development for herself, Mrs. Call loves reading and being outdoors. She’s an avid hiker and explorer and loves spending time with her family which consists of three girls, a boy, and her wonderful husband. She likes to collect uplifting quotes; her favorite being “to the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.”
She loves Mexican food, chocolate and Oatmeal Raisin cookies. She was born and raised in San Diego and likes to revisit the beaches in that area with her canoe.
Teaching reading is Mrs. Call’s passion and she has been doing it ever since she graduated. Odyssey and its students are the lucky recipients of her passion and desire to help all students be successful readers and discover the love of the written word. Thank you, Mrs. Call!