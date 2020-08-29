The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association is pleased to announce that Athletic Director Lee Gillie of Salem Hills High School has been recognized by this association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator.
To earn this distinction, Lee has demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and on-going professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration.
The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It culminates with a practical written or oral presentation project.
Lee is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.
The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members.
The organization is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.