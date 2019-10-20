Lynnette Risk, a sixth grade teacher at Rock Canyon Elementary School, was nominated as this week’s educator of the week.
Ms. Risk was nominated because those around her are highly impressed with her skills and abilities to both reach and teach sixth grade students. Her students are known for being really good at paying attention and listening to her and many attribute that to her high expectations for her students and classroom environment.
Her nominator said, “Lynnette has amazing teacher qualities and gifts that serve her well as a sixth grade teacher at Rock Canyon Elementary. She works hard, and gets to know her students by providing a very uplifting/positive student-teacher relationship with her students. She takes the time to work with those kids who struggle academically and she can tell have some challenges with their personal/home life. She has high expectations, great discipline factors instilled in her classroom for positive learning experiences. The students respond to her, respect her and I think really like her as a teacher.”