Mattie Stevenson teaches fourth grade at Larsen Elementary School in Nebo School District and is this week’s educator of the week.
Stevenson graduated Pleasant Grove High School in 2013 and attended Utah Valley University, where she graduated in 2016.
Becca Wilson, a teacher with her at Larsen Elementary School, said, “Mattie is an extraordinary teacher. Every time I turn around, she has a new idea that she has researched or studied to implement in her classroom. She is always willing to share her ideas and help each of us become better trained, more qualified teachers. She is always willing to help, professionally or personally, and takes matters to heart when it comes to her friends.
“Mattie has a talent for questioning her students and challenging them to dive deeper into their thinking. Her questions are always exactly what the discussion needs. She loves her students unconditionally. Her reach extends far beyond the classroom.
“She recently emailed the new teacher of one of her former students to ask how he was doing and lend some advice. She included his quirks, but also his talents, and the things she found to motivate him. She wants each of her students to know their worth and abilities. She loves bringing her love for yoga into the classroom, and knows movement is important to help her students think and learn.”
Katie Howard, another fourth grade teacher with Stevenson, said, “I have had the pleasure of teaching on a 4th grade team with Mattie Stevenson for the 2018/2019 school year, and I’m thrilled that I get the opportunity to work with her again this year! Mattie is always willing to share ideas, lend a hand, and sacrifice for others. Mattie’s ability to plan and organize in her classroom is always inspiring. But on top of that, she as a genuine love and concern for her students. Not only does she care tremendously about teaching them what they need to learn, but she makes her classroom a calm, safe haven for her kids.”
Mattie cares deeply for those she works with, and for the children and families she serves. She has a special gift as a teacher, and is dedicated to helping her students succeed in school, and in life.