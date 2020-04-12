Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Megan Oropeza

- Name:
- Megan Oropeza.
- School:
- Meadow Brook Elementary.
- Grade taught/position held:
- Second grade.
- Alma mater:
- UVU.
- Extracurricular activities/organizations involved in:
- Megan directs the school plays.
- How do you contribute to the school/community:
- Megan is our second-grade team leader.
“I love to teach because I get to see problem solving, I facilitate thinking, I engage minds, I listen to questions, I support struggle, I cultivate dreams and I learn everyday,” stated Megan. “My team is important to me! We truly believe in collective teacher efficacy. I’m so blessed with a team that works hard together and learns together to help our students become thinkers and problem solvers of the world.”
Mrs. Oropeza is a true team player. She collaboratively works together with her grade-level team, literacy and digital coaches, and administrators to ensure the success of each child in her class and grade level. Mrs. Oropeza cares deeply about others and is extremely thoughtful; she is typically one of the first to jump in and help! Mrs. Oropeza is a light in our school!
Mrs. Megan Oropeza is a true Nebo Hero!!!