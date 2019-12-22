Melanie Nelson, a math teacher at Provo High School, has been nominated as this week’s educator of the week.
She was nominated because of her ability to be a good listener and teacher to her students. The individual who nominated her said, “Melanie is a proud Wyoming native who knows what is important and cherishes her relationships with her students.”
When asked why students enjoy her math class, many said it was because she explains and connects math concepts to real-life situations.
Melanie is extremely involved in extracurricular activities at Provo High. She works school dances, attends school musicals/concerts and is part of the football team chain crew.
She also serves as the adviser for the Spike Ball Club, acts as the Department Chair for the Mathematics team and works after hours as the Math ACT prep teacher.
Thank you, Melanie, for your dedication and service to your students.