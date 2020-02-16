Natalie Gerber is Maeser’s pick for Educator of the Week. She inspires students to use media in safe and effective ways.
Graduating from Southern Utah University in Broadcast Communications, Natalie has been sharing her love for media, news and all things digital with our students since 2010.
In addition to her influence in the classroom, she directs the Stratford Shakespeare team, Broadway Rocks and the Middle School productions — 2020’s production is “The Devil and Daniel Webster.”
Natalie supports our faculty as our technology specialist, but more importantly her insight and mentoring capabilities for the youth inspire us all to greater heights.