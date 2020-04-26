Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Nina Robinson

Nina Robinson is a sixth grade teacher at Meadow Elementary in the Alpine School District. She is this week’s Daily Herald Educator of the Week. She attended BYU and is one of the elementary school’s drama teachers. Nina is also the sixth grade team leader!
Nina is an amazing teacher. She is very engaging in her classroom lessons, and wants success from all of her students. As we have recently turned to online learning, her lessons have continued to be very engaging and fun.
She is very positive, encouraging and uplifting. She cares about each one of her students, and I know she misses every one of them. Nina is a consummate professional. She is usually the first to arrive at school every morning making sure she is prepared for the day. She has high expectations for her students and for herself.
Nina’s lessons are focused on student learning and engagement and she doesn’t hesitate to dress up, switch on an accent, or decorate her room to deepen the learning opportunities for her students. She’s a fantastic team member and can often be found before and after school collaborating with her teammates.
Principal Alisa Hart stated, “I walked into her classroom last year during RISE testing. She was just getting the students ready to test. I’ve seen a lot of different ways teachers try to get the students ready: cramming in a few last math strategies, a quick drink break, stretches, quick refreshers on terms, reminders on how to use the tools, etc. During a recent testing period, Nina found a way to inspire her students in an unconventional way: Instead of just telling them all to do their best, she had a presentation put together for them. She showed them a video clip with inspirational music and an ‘I Can Do This!’ message. She ended by sharing a message of her own with the students that life is just hard, but we can all do hard things.”
Nina encourages the students to believe in themselves, to dig deep and accomplish their goals. Everyone LOVES the atmosphere she creates in her classroom. Students leave with more confidence, knowing they can accomplish their dreams and their goals.
Nina is a truly inspirational teacher at Meadow Elementary!