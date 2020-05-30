Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Robbie Cromwell

If you were a brand-new college graduate, but not yet a licensed teacher, which class would you choose to teach? Pre-school? That’s what Robbie Cromwell did, and he has done it well.
Robbie graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Graphic Arts. This year he joined the staff as a brand-new teacher teaching pre-school through first grade students with severe disabilities.
One of Robbie’s colleagues, Keisha Wilson, had this to say about Robbie: “Robbie loves the kids, cares about their interests, learning and goals. He teaches lessons that apply to their lives, and is making a real difference in the lives of the students and their families.”
Robbie did not come into an easy job, but he has excelled as a first-year teacher by digging into teaching, working collaboratively with staff and administration, and helping us design and establish our Extension Program for students to explore their interests. We are excited to honor Robbie Cromwell as our Dan W. Peterson School Teacher of the Week!