Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Sage Smith

Mrs. Sage Smith, a 1st grade teacher at Mt. Loafer Elementary, is the Utah Valley Educator of the Week.
Alma mater:
- BYU
Extracurricular activities/organizations she’s involved in:
- Sage loves yoga and has recently become a certified yoga instructor. She also loves camping, hiking, and doing anything outdoors with her husband, Landon.
- How she contributes to the school/community: Sage is a great example of a teacher going above and beyond for her students and colleagues at Mt. Loafer Elementary. The students in her class know that Mrs. Smith loves them and wants them to be safe, happy and successful at school. She works tirelessly to plan engaging lessons that meet the needs of every individual student in her class. Sage is a lifelong learner and is working hard to earn her Master’s of Education degree from SUU. She serves as the team leader for her grade level and is a great mentor to preservice teachers. Sage is the first one to jump in and lend a hand whenever she sees a need. Not only is she a phenomenal first grade teacher, she offers her time to teach a before-school yoga class for the students of Mt. Loafer. We love Mrs. Smith!
Other notable achievements:
- Her team wrote the following about her: “Sage smith is an incredible teacher. She is knowledgeable, creative, innovative, and is very kind. She works hard to help each child in her class feel comfortable and loved. She is a wonderful teammate and leader, volunteering to take on whatever task or assignment she sees is needed. She eagerly shares ideas and is very organized and efficient. We can’t imagine a more compassionate, genuine teacher than Sage Smith.”