Orem Elementary in Alpine School District is fortunate to have Sandi West as part of their team.
Mrs. West has taught at Orem Elementary for 14 years and has taught second, third and fourth grades. She is currently teaching the fourth grade Advanced Learning Lab class and enjoying every minute.
Teachers at Orem Elementary describe Mrs. West as one of those teachers who are constantly honing their skills as a teacher. She is an impeccable example to her students and colleagues when it comes to lifelong learning. She has never stopped learning since she finished her bachelor’s degree at Utah Valley University and her master’s degree from Southern Utah University. She has continued her education with a math and gifted/talented endorsements and is now working on a technology endorsement.
Mrs. West is an advocate for all students at Orem Elementary School. She is the chair for the school’s intervention team. Serving as the chair, she has organized a team of teachers that can attend to some of the challenges students and teachers may have at school. She has created a website that includes intervention activities that teachers can access.
As part of the fourth grade team, she has created weekly summaries of students’ progress that are emailed home to her student’s families. Parents who have students in her class appreciate the constant home/school connection and they know how much Mrs. West cares about their children.
Teachers who are advocates for every child in the school are cherished by their students, colleagues and families they work with. Mrs. West is a teacher who continuously reinvents herself to stay current on the best teaching practices known.
Mrs. West couldn’t imagine herself being any other way and everyone who works with her appreciates her excellent teaching and mentoring.