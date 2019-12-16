Black Ridge Elementary in the Alpine School District is honored to recognize Susan Woodruff as the Utah Valley Educator of the Week. Mrs. Woodruff has been a familiar face at the school since it opened in 2013 where she teaches fifth grade. She had been instrumental in mentoring many teammates during that time as she has watched the school grow to over 1,150 students.
Two years ago, Mrs. Woodruff was asked to launch the Chinese Immersion program in fifth grade. In partnership with a new Chinese teacher, she quickly implemented a strong and lasting extension of the first- to fourth-grade program that was already in place at the school.
Her commitment to the program was evident, and she worked tirelessly to build a fun yet highly engaging learning environment for the two rotations of students she saw each day. As part of her contributions to the immersion program, she also helps with the annual Chinese New Year Celebration event that sees hundreds of students and their families gather at the school to participate in cultural activities and presentations.
Mrs. Woodruff has been teaching for eight years, all of which have been spent in fifth grade. She returned to school after 14 years of raising her children to pursue a master’s degree in education. She and her husband live in Eagle Mountain and have three children. She loves hiking, biking and all things that bring her family together in the great outdoors.
Black Ridge Elementary is fortunate to benefit from the talents and dedication of Susan Woodruff. She is a valuable part of the school’s community and we are grateful for her daily contributions to the strength of our Chinese Immersion program and her obvious love and care of her students.