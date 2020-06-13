Utah Valley Educator of the Week: Tammy Crandall of Rees Elementary

Tammy Crandall is a Rees Elementary teacher in Nebo School District and this week’s Utah Valley Educator of the Week.
A colleague said Crandall “graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo and then began her teaching career in Nebo School District. During her 26 years, Tammy taught second, third and fifth grades and educated students at Taylor Elementary in Payson, Hobble Creek Elementary in Mapleton, and most recently at Rees Elementary in Spanish Fork.”
Tammy is known as a team player at the various schools she served. She is often the first person to arrive at the school each day and one of the last to leave. She spends this time making former lessons better for her class and for the other fifth grade classes. Tammy loves to use technology in her class and helps her teammates to use it too. This extensive use of technology helped the entire fifth grade excel when “At Home Learning” became the new normal for the school year. Her students already had technology procedures in place, therefore making this learning/teaching change not as hard or confusing for her students.
It is not uncommon to find Tammy not only helping her class or her grade level, but any student or grade that she can by giving them ideas or materials. She understands how effective teaching encourages students to think for themselves to find the answer they are looking for. When students find the answer, they retain the learning. Tammy even finds time to help students in a one-on-one setting if needed. Tammy makes sure to communicate with her students’ parents on a regular basis, therefore she has a great relationship with her students and parents alike.
Tammy is a wonderful, natural teacher!
In her free time, Tammy likes to run, play softball, walk her dog, and spend time with her six children and husband, Wade.