Wendi Pancake, a sixth grade teacher at Rock Canyon Elementary School, has been nominated as this week’s educator of the week.
She was nominated because others have noticed her excellent teaching and willingness to put her heart into her work. The individual who nominated her said, “the kids respond to her very well and I believe that is because she works hard at developing an excellent teacher-student relationship where her students trust her and want to learn from her. I have witnessed first-hand the extra work she puts into getting to know each one of her students as she works hard at building a strong bond and relationship with each of her students.”
Ms. Pancake strives to make her classroom environment a positive place to be as she works to ensure that her students feel accepted and ready to engage in learning that day. One of the ways she accomplishes this is through her positive attitude and demeanor she brings to school each day. Thank you to Ms. Pancake for your dedication to teaching and your students.