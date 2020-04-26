Utah Valley Student of the Week: Aleksia Smith

Aleksia Smith is a 12-year-old, sixth grade student at Meadow Elementary in the Alpine School District. She is this week’s Daily Herald Student of the Week.
Aleksia is a fantastic student who is creative and very motivated! She is the kind of person who will see a situation, watch it quietly, and then propose a solution that is unique, practical and thoughtful. She seeks every day to expand her skills and is brave enough to explore and find the answers to things about which she is curious.
In everything she does she is reliable, optimistic and kind, helping others see the bright side in almost everything. During the time of this pandemic she has been writing, a lot. She has an ongoing story about a zombie apocalypse and has also been writing various songs during the morning hours. To fill extra time, she has also been playing Animal Crossing New Horizons. She also loves to play her guitar.
Aleksia plans on attending college and wants to study science or archaeology. She has written several stories and plays based upon her interests and continues to practice and play her guitar.
Aleksia is making a difference at Meadow Elementary and is such a great example for others! Thanks, Aleksia for being YOU and for being such a great example for Meadow!