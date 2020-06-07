Utah Valley Student of the Week: Angelica Ortiz of Park Elementary

Angelica Ortiz is a sixth-grader at Park Elementary School in Spanish Fork. She is 12 years old and is an excellent student and friend to those around her.
Angelica’s hobbies are drawing, reading, playing piano, animating and writing/typing. In her spare time, she has written chapter books and has illustrated their covers. Eventually, she would love to be published.
One of Angelica’s achievements is earning ninth place in a typing contest when she was in fifth grade.
During her free time, Angelica enjoys recording drawing tutorials on YouTube and Instagram for others to learn. She has a love for animals, especially cats. Her favorite food is Italian. Angelica is also bilingual — she knows how to read, write, and speak Spanish, and has taken an interest in learning the French language.
When Angelica gets older, she looks forward to going to school to be a pediatrician. She likes the thought of healing and making sure people are in good health, and she loves helping others.
Angelica is very kind, quiet and respectful. She is an all-around great person.