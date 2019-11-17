Blake Jensen, a 9th grade student at Willowcreek Middle School in the Alpine School District is this week’s Utah Valley Student of the Week! Blake has been through a very difficult year of trials and loss. Those who do not know him personally would never guess anything has ever happened. Blake is an extremely hard working kid at home, but his personality and example shines for others to see here at Willowcreek.
Blake makes sure others are always happy and is a friend to everyone. He is kind and never excludes other students. He never gives up even when things get hard. He is respectful to all teachers and staff. His teachers describe him and personable, a team player, friendly, hard-working, overall good kid, pleasant to be around, self-motivated and super dedicated. Willowcreek is lucky to have such a great young man walking its hallways. Congratulations, Blake!