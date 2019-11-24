Cheyenne Rasmussen, a third grader at Provo Peaks Elementary, was nominated as Student of the Week because of her positive attitude and friendliness she displays towards others. She is an outstanding student and always has positive things to say. She is loved by many and strives to include those around her at all times. Cheyenne said that it’s important to do well in school because “we can learn and grow up healthy.” Her favorite subject in school is music because she loves to teach music to her brother, and when she grows up she wants to be a cat veterinarian. When she’s not in school, her favorite things to do are swimming and going to the zoo.