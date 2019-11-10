Emma Helquist is a senior at Karl G. Maeser Preparatory Academy in Lindon, where she serves on the Student Council as the communications director, captain of the Lady Lions’ Volleyball team, and participates in Show Choir in addition to maintaining a 4.0 academic record.
Emma is a wonderful exemplar of Truth, Honor, and Virtue. She actively seeks to build school culture through her diligence in and out of the classroom. Emma’s comments in class encourage others to think more deeply about important ideas, and her happy, energetic presence lifts those around her.