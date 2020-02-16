Emma Mecham is a junior and lives the mission of Maeser through her endless acts of kindness and service.
Aside from being on the Dean’s list, National Honor Society, Print Communications team, Choir, and a peer mentor Emma volunteers and leads activities for the Arthritis Foundation of which she has a special connection.
Emma accepts challenges head on and perseveres when other students may give up. She smiles through tribulations and continues to be the helping hand for her friends and family. Faculty love her thirst for knowledge and love to see her name appear on their roles, as she brightens a room with her compassion and kindness.