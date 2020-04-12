- Name:
- Ethan Pepper.
- Age:
- 9.
- School:
- Meadow Brook Elementary.
- Grade:
- Fourth.
- Hobbies/extracurricular activities and organizations involved in:
- Ethan loves all sports especially baseball.
- What the recipient is doing to contribute to the school/community:
- Always kind to others & works hard at school!
Ethan Pepper is a phenomenal student who always thinks of others before himself. He is a friend to everyone around him. No matter how others treat him or what they say to him, he always chooses to be kind and quietly moves on his way.
This year I have been especially touched as I have seen him willing to play with students who do not always have someone to play with at recess. I am also impressed with how well he looks out for his younger sister and responsibly picks her up from kindergarten and gently walks her home every day!
He is what I would consider a quiet hero, who goes about doing good, never looking for recognition, which I why he should be highlighted and praised for making a difference at Meadow Brook Elementary!!! Thanks Ethan for being YOU!!!