Utah Valley Student of the Week: Jayden Trejo

Jayden Trejo, a student at Spring Creek Elementary, has been nominated as this week’s student of the week.
Jayden was nominated because of his grit and determination.
“Jayden’s work ethic and dedication make him a good role model for his fellow classmates,” stated his first grade teacher, Mrs. Baughman. “His bubbly personality and positive energy lifts everyone’s spirits.”
When asked how he navigates online learning, Baughman said, “Jayden has been consistent in his work and submits his assignments on time. At first, Jayden had a difficult time logging onto his chromebook, but one day, his parents and I hopped on a Zoom call together and figured it out.”
“Both he and his parents have taken on the challenge of remote learning. They are leaders in accountability.”
Outside of school, Jayden can be found creating art. One day, he hopes to be an artist. With the amount of dedication and positivity he possesses, we are confident that he can accomplish his goals.