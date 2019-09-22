John Doxey, a senior at Timpview High School, has been nominated as this week’s student of the Week.
John was nominated because of his ability and willingness to help everyone on campus feel included. He strives to ensure that all activities are inclusive and that those around him feel like they are a significant part of the student body.
He is known for his kindness and friendly attitude. When coordinating John’s student of the week photo with the secretary, she said, “you couldn’t have asked for a nicer guy.”
John is the current SBO president and is also on the Timpview High football team. When he’s not at school, he loves to hang out with his family and friends. After high school, he is planning on serving an LDS mission and then attending Utah Valley University when he returns.