Kaleb Dymock is a seventh grade student at Mount Nebo Junior High School and is this week’s Utah Valley Student of the Week.
Kaleb is 12 years old and lives in Genola, Utah.
Kaleb served on the Jr. Hope Squad last year and really cares about others. He has helped several student make good choices and be better friends.
He also is involved in Jr. Jazz basketball, baseball and rodeo.
Kaleb is quite the entrepreneur, and created a small, and very successful, lollipop business. He has even developed a business plan and secured a spot in Genola Days. He is an amazing student and athlete.