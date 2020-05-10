Utah Valley Student of the Week: Livvy Haroldsen from East Meadows

Livvy Haroldsen is a fifth grade student at East Meadows Elementary School in Mrs. Steiner’s class. She is a standout in every way! Livvy is compassionate to others, she is a kind friend and an absolute joy to be around. Livvy is a friend to everyone, making our classroom and our school a better place because of her presence.
Livvy comes to school every day ready to learn. She is an active learner who never hesitates to share her knowledge with her classmates. Her confidence is contagious, helping others in our classroom thrive.
Livvy is creative, smart and courageous. She interacts with others with a caring heart and a positive attitude, making her a true leader among her peers. Anyone who gets the opportunity to interact with Livvy on a daily basis is truly lucky!