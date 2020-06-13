Utah Valley Student of the Week: Madisyn Squires of Rees Elementary

Madisyn Squires is a sixth grade student at Rees Elementary in Nebo School District and is this week’s Utah Valley Student of the Week.
Madisyn Squires is 12 years old and is from Spanish Fork. She is on Rees Elementary’s student council and serves willingly. She loves to serve people and often goes above and beyond. Madisyn is a peer tutor for the Essential Elements Special Education class and helps students be integrated into mainstream classrooms. Madisyn is an amazing student and is above grade level in all areas. She has gone to the BYU Science Fair twice, was on fifth grade Honor Roll and is a Scholar in the Sixth-Grade Sterling Scholar Program.
Madisyn serves others through participating in her church callings, helping people in need, cleaning dirty headstones at the cemetery and sewing blankets for nearby hospitals. She always makes sure those around her are included.
Outside of school, Madisyn plays the piano, loves to dirt bike, target shoot and axe throw. She attends the mountain man reenactment every year with her family.
As of now, Madisyn aspires to be a wife, mother and nurse. Madisyn is a joy to be around. She is very respectful, kind, caring and very fun. She has a great amount of compassion for others and is always looking for ways to help others and makes everyone feel happy and included.