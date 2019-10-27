Memre Gause, a fifth grade student at Larsen Elementary School in Nebo School District, was chosen as this week’s Daily Herald Student of the Week.
Memre Gause is a curious fifth grader who makes sense of the world around her through art, theater and writing. At recess, she can often be found sketching in her notepad or acting out scenarios with her friends.
Memre has a deep love of learning, and she absorbs information like a sponge. She is an excellent reader, a descriptive writer, a creative artist and an advanced mathematician. She is not afraid to ask abstract questions, share her ideas or make mistakes. She sees beauty in imperfection, which makes her work unique and creative. Memre’s peers not only admire her for her many talents, but also for her character. She is kind, respectful and uplifting. She truly is a well-rounded individual.