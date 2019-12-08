Mia Galbraith, a fifth grader at Freedom Preparatory Academy, is this week’s Utah Valley Student of the Week. Mia is a student that always stands out for her kindness and helpfulness. She has been a student at Freedom Prep since kindergarten and has left a positive impression on her teachers and classmates each year.
Mia’s teacher says she is one of the most responsible students in her class. She takes ownership of her school work and when she misses school she is proactive to make up her assignments. Her teacher also says she is very outgoing and willing to complete any task that would be helpful to the teacher or other students. Her teacher also shares, “She is very friendly. When I got a new student she was quick to volunteer to show her the ropes and is still a good friend to her.” She is a hardworking student and is always anxious to learn!
Mia says she loves being a student at Freedom Prep because, “It is a nice school with people who care and you aren’t just someone in the crowd.” Her favorite subjects are math and reading. She said a lot of people don’t like math, but she does because she knows every job you can have when you grow up involves math. Mia has also been playing the piano for several years and enjoys taking dance lessons. She is a leader in the school and said one of her best leadership characteristics is that she can have fun at times, but knows when to be responsible.
All of us at Freedom Prep are so proud of Mia and this recognition she has received!