Black Ridge Elementary in the Alpine School District is honored to recognize Raygen Pearson as the Utah Valley Student of the Week. Raygen has a huge heart in a little tiny body. She is a fourth grade student who is the size of many first graders, however, she doesn’t let that stop her from helping anyone and everyone. Whenever a job needs to be done, she is the first to volunteer. When someone needs comfort, she speaks to them in such a mature, heartfelt way that they can’t help but understand. She sticks up for any underdog she can find. She is truly an amazing bundle of energy!
Raygen’s teacher, Mrs. Teresa Edwards, wrote this email to the school’s principal after a particularly inspiring example of how Raygen treated her fellow classmate, “Mrs. Jensen, I wanted to recognize a very special student I have. As you know, I have a student who struggles with getting his coat on and zipped. He also struggles with taking notes and unwrapping treats. In the past week, I have seen Raygen step in time after time to help him with these tasks. She does so without being asked, but just sees a need.”
The teacher continued, “I was especially touched today when I checked to see what was keeping them in the coatroom as they were getting ready for recess. I looked in and saw Raygen zipping her new coat on this student. I asked why he was wearing her coat, and she said he forgot his coat, so she gave him hers. (He had a coat in the building and forgot it in another room, but Raygen didn’t know that.) She gave him her new coat to use, without thinking about herself or how cold she would be. We got them both in their coats for recess, but I don’t believe I will ever forget this touching act of kindness. It truly was one of the best moments of my teaching career.”
Raygen Pearson is such great example to all students of one of the mottos at Black Ridge — Kindness is One Size Fits All. She truly exemplifies the fact that great things can come in small packages!