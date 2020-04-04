Utah Valley Student of the Week: Riley Wilkerson

Riley Wilkerson, known for having the best smile, is an enthusiastic Kindergartener at Sunset View Elementary and was nominated as Student of the Week!
His love for learning, being kind, and wanting to be everyone’s friend is inspiring. He has worked incredibly hard throughout the year and is always quick to share his positive attitude with others. His efforts to keep learning and growing are always accompanied with excitement every day, which is a great treat for his teacher.
Along with his family, Riley aims to support his classroom with good attitudes and a helping hand.