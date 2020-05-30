Utah Valley Student of the Week: Samuel Shelton

Samuel Shelton is our Student of the Week! Sam has a million-dollar smile, and loves to build things. He is very curious about the world around him. One of Sam’s best character traits is his determination and physical strength. Sam is highly intelligent, and good at keeping secrets.
His teacher, Jennifer Best, says “Sam is one of my favorite students because he makes me think outside of the box as a teacher. When he smiles, it makes my day!” Sam is a post high student, and is working hard on building his independent living skills. Sam has a very supportive family that makes sure that he has access to many learning opportunities. We love Sam, and are proud that he is a Peterson Lion!