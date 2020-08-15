Utah Valley Student of the Week: Schaffer Mortensen of Riverview Elementary School

Schaffer Mortensen was a fifth grade student in Mrs. Hollister’s class at Riverview Elementary and is 10 years old.
Schaffer loves drawing; he is a great artist. He also loves building with LEGOS. Schaffer loves basketball and wants to attend Utah Valley University to become a commercial airline pilot — preferably with Jet Blue or Delta.
Schaffer is always happy and a friend to everyone. Schaffer’s mom says he doesn’t have a best friend forever because he considers everyone to be his friend.
Whenever he sees people in the halls or lunchroom, Schaffer always has a joke or happy greeting. His laugh is infectious and his attitude is contagious.
Gratefully, Schaffer is always looking for the sunshine in life, and he brightens the days of many. He is the first to offer help when he sees a need.
Schaffer is a truly compassionate, selfless person who is making his mark.