Sina Albert, a sixth grader at Lakeview Elementary School, was nominated as this week’s student of the week.
Sina was nominated because she is known for being a very helpful and kind person to all those around her. She strives to include others and always has a positive attitude. She is an outstanding student and especially loves math. Math is her favorite because she enjoys working with numbers and it comes easier to her than other subjects.
Sina feels that being a good student is important because it helps you to understand what you’re learning better and helps you have academic success throughout your life. When Sina is not in school, she enjoys going to local high school football games with her family and hanging out with her siblings.