Grab a sheet of construction paper, fold it lengthwise, then write or print your first name large enough to fill most of one side. Take a pair of scissors and cut out your name, being careful to not cut the fold. Open the paper and glue it to a piece of another color. You have the beginnings of your very own alien, named after you — literally. And you can share your creation with others through the Create Club at Utah Valley University’s Woodbury Art Museum.
Many museums are making their collections and exhibitions available online, but it is not as common for them to provide help for those who wish to create and display their own art.
“We want to provide more ways for people to engage with art rather than just viewing it on a screen,” said Lisa Jensen, an artist and museum educator at the UVU Art Museum.
With your imagination and crayons or other tools, decorate your alien and the rocks or trees or whatever is around where it lives. Then — the most important part — take a picture of your finished creation, share it on social media, tagging it #wamcreateclub. Not only have you had fun creating your piece of art, you have found a way to brighten the days of others.
Social distancing has limited the opportunities for individuals to enjoy cultural experiences, just at a time when many believe they are needed the most.
“People turn to the arts for inspiration and comfort in times of crisis,” said Lisa Anderson, director of the Woodbury Art Museum. The museum is helping in two ways: a virtual gallery of student works and opportunity for community members of all ages to create their own projects and display them.
In the digital exhibit, there are 230 pieces from 90 student artists and eight students who are graduating with bachelor of fine arts degrees. The exhibit may be viewed at https://2020uvustudentshow.myportfolio.com.
The collection includes all mediums, including illustration, photography, ceramics and painting.
Jessica Booth, one of the BFA students, is displaying a mixed-media exhibit, “Through the Looking Glass,” inspired by Lewis Carroll’s novel of the same name, and her personal journey of healing.
“I have had the theme of Alice and her world in my art for several years now,” Booth said. “I had been really sick for several semesters, and that semester I was able to start working toward a treatment that completely changed my standard of living. With this change, I began working with brighter colors and more expressive, abstracted forms, and the first of my Alice works was created. Ever since, Alice has been a symbol of life experience for me.”
And her life experience, like those of the vast majority of individuals, is not perfect or a thing of beauty.
“The work I create isn’t supposed to be perfect or traditionally beautiful, but instead to show the beauty in unpredictability and chaos that is a huge part of each of our lives,” Booth said. Her work includes organic abstract shapes made from paper and intentionally shattered glass.
Those interested in creating their own art, or helping their family members to do so, have access to their own museum through the UVU Woodbury Art Museum Create Club. It’s more than creating artworks. It includes learning about famous artists and having easy online tutorials to help with the creative process.
Every Friday, the Create Club’s website, http://uvucreateclub.myportfolio.com/work, will feature three projects, each designed to appeal to those of all ages and abilities. There will be a list of materials needed to create it with, along with step-by-step instructions and photographs to help the local artists with their own projects.
“We’re responding to a community need by providing cultural resources,” Anderson said. “Even though we aren’t meeting in person now, we’re still adamantly working to fulfill our mission of making the arts accessible. This crisis is particularly hard because people don’t have access to those resources. But art can still provide that comfort, and it’s still our mission to do so, even if we can’t be there in person.”